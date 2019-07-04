Clay County deputies save ducklings from water drain

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A pair of Clay County Sheriff's deputies saved a group of ducklings that were trapped in a stormwater drain and relocated them to safety.

Deputies Howell and Richardson headed to call about a group of ducklings that had fallen and gotten trapped in a water drain at a local apartment complex.

According to the Sheriff's Facebook post, the deputies were able able to save and relocate the ducklings safely, reuniting them with their mother as well.

It was also Deputy Howell's birthday, who said he felt like helping these ducklings was a great gift to remember the day with.

