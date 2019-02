CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County School Board voted Thursday night to create its own police department, starting in the 2019-20 school year.

The school board members voted 4-1 for option B.

The cost would be more than $6 million for the first year and $4 million for the second.

The approval of a recent millage rate increase for school security will help pay for the new department.



