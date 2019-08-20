Clay County sheriff to lay out proposed budget increase at town hall

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The public is invited to a town hall Tuesday evening regarding the Clay County sheriff's proposed $10 million budget increase to help hire 25 new deputies to accommodate for growth.

More and more people are moving to Clay County, and with that comes a request from Sheriff Darryl Daniels to hire 61 new employees, 25 of them deputies. While the request is for 25, the Clay County Sheriff's Office has said that, in reality, it is currently down about 47.

One idea being discussed to accommodate the money needed for additional employees and deputies is a property tax hike on homeowners.

The current millage rate in Clay County is 8.101. The Clay County Board of Commissioners recently voted to raise the maximum cap to 9.333 in case they couldn't find any other way to fund the Sheriff's Office's budget. Commissioners told News4Jax they are not in favor of raising the rate that much.

At a maximum, it would equal approximately $123 per year more on property tax rates for a $100,000 home, according to Commission Chairman Mike Cella.

News4Jax heard from residents who had a mixed reaction.

Commissioners have also said they're not in favor of raising the rate very much. Anyone with questions or comments is invited to sound off at the town hall meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Centerpoint Baptist Church, located at 1650 Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg.

