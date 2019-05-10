Clay County Sheriff's Office partnering with businesses to reduce crime

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is introducing a new partnership with businesses to help reduce crime. It’s called ‘Clay Community Connect’ or ‘C3.’

It gives the Sheriff’s Office access to a businesses surveillance video if it is part of the program.

The goal is to give detectives quicker and easier access to the information they need to investigate criminal activity and create a safer city.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, businesses can choose to give the Sheriff’s Office access to its video security system through the cloud.

Right now, three businesses in Clay County are currently participating in this program.

The companies that join are responsible for buying, installing and maintaining the security system. To participate, businesses do need to sign a partnership agreement.

The program does not replace 911. If there is an emergency, businesses are still urged to call 911.

READ MORE: Clay Community Connect

The Sheriff’s Office will be hosting 'Coffee With a Cop' on Friday morning to introduce the program. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the McDonalds in Middleburg, 2485 Blanding Boulevard.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.