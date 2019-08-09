Court hearing for the half-cent sales tax issue in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A judge in Clay County will hear arguments Friday morning in the school board's lawsuit against Clay County commissioners over a proposed half-cent sales tax.

Last month, commissioners voted against setting a date for a special election this year sending it back to the school board with revisions.

That would include moving the vote to next year.

The board says it needs an estimated $580 million to fix aging schools, and to build new schools to account for the droves of students expected to enter the school system over the next several years.

The school board also said last month that the commissioners overstepped their powers by refusing to set a special election date before the end of this year.

The tax would span 30 years, bringing in more than $13 million annually.

Superintendent Addison Davis said while the need to make repairs is there, building new schools would also cut down on the number of portable classrooms.

Yesterday morning on News4jax, Davis said taking the number of new students into account is also crucial when it comes to this proposed half-cent sales tax resolution.

"There are tremendous needs in our school district over $280 million of deferred maintenance in Clay County District schools. On top of that, the next five to seven years we're going to have to build, you know, around five to seven schools and that's going to bring over 15,000 newcomers and about 6,000 students that we'll be able to intake into our school district," Davis said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.