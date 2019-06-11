Deputies: Armed, dangerous man sought in Fleming Island hit-and-run crash

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to find a man deputies believe has information concerning an incident that resulted in a hit-and-run traffic crash Tuesday morning in Fleming Island.

Deputies said based on preliminary evidence, they believe Daniel Westbrook was the driver of a vehicle who refused to stop in what began as a DUI investigation. Westbrook, who also had passengers inside the vehicle, drove off before crashing.

Westbrook ran off after the crash and the two passengers were detained and then arrested for separate charges, deputies said. Their names or charges were not available, yet.

The Sheriff's Office said Westbrook currently does not have a driver's license and possibly has a warrant out from Marion County.

Westbrook is considered to be armed and dangerous and may be seeking shelter in the Green Cove Springs area, deputies said. There is probable cause for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Westbrook can contact the Sheriff's Office Communications Section at 904-264-6512, go to claysheriff.com and go to the See Something, Say Something banner, leaving a “crime tip” or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at1-866-845-TIPS.

