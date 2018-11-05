Clay County deputies debunk claims of tainted Halloween candy

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has discredited reports that someone tampered with Halloween candy given to trick-or-treaters in a Middleburg neighborhood last week, authorities said Monday.

The news comes days after deputies began investigating a total of three complaints about altered treats, including a mother who said she found needles in her children's candy bars.

"During our investigative measures, we have learned that all allegations were falsified and that no candy had been tampered with," said Asst. Chief Chris Padgett.

Padgett said investigators are working with the State Attorney's Office to determine if any charges would be filed as a result of the false allegations, which were the source of "great community concern."

The investigation began Thursday after parent Tina Cavender posted several images on Facebook showing needles protruding from a Kit Kat and a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

In response to Cavender's report, deputies went door-to-door handing out notices to parents warning them to inspect their candy for any signs that it may have been tampered with.

The investigation led deputies to the Pine Ridge Plantation subdivision in Middleburg, where investigators initially believed the tainted candy may have come from.

Monday's news is noteworthy because Cavender previously took exception to claims from social media users wondering whether her claims were legitimate or made up.

"It's very hurtful when people say not nice things about you, and all you wanted to do was help somebody not get hurt," she told News4Jax at the time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.