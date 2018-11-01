Deputies: Halloween candy may be tampered in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is warning parents about Halloween candy.

In a post on Twitter, the Sheriff's Office announced they were made aware of candy which may have been tampered with. Deputies say thankfully, the candy was not eaten.

Deputies say they are investigating and if you have any similar issues with your Halloween candy to call police.

How to Spot Suspicious Candy

Parents are urged to check their children's candy to keep little ones safe on Halloween.. It's important to know what your child is consuming, and learn how to spot suspicious treats.

When your children bring their goody bags home, you should sort through their candy and check for the following things:

Unusual appearance or any discoloration Tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers Unwrapped items Homemade items or baked goods (these should be thrown out unless you personally know who handed them out)

If you have any doubts about an item your child received while they were trick-or-treating, it is best to air on the side of caution and throw it in the garbage.

As a rule of thumb, you should tell your children to never accept anything that isn't commercially wrapped.

