Victim, suspect injured when carjacking ends in crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A police chase on Blanding Boulevard on Saturday evening ended with a carjacking suspect and his victim in the hospital.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit started about 8 p.m. after Derrick Dunham pointed a gun and ordered a 55-year-old driver into the passenger seat and took off down Blanding Boulevard.

Dunham, 31, led deputies on a chase that ended 4½ miles later at the intersection with Brannonfield Road when the carjacked Crown Victoria crashed into three pickup trucks.

Dunham, who received minor injuries, and the driver were taken to the hospital. No one in the other vehicles was injured.

Dunham has since been booked into the Clay County jail on charges of armed carjacking, aggravated assault, kidnapping, possession of cocaine and eluding officers. (Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photo shown.)

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic crash.

Read below:



We want to commend our members for their fast and vigilant work. It’s unfortunate that criminal behavior like this occurs; however, we are proud of the work of our agency members and the community. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/cdvWwEJTJk — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) February 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.