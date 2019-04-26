Dog shot, killed by off-duty officer in Clay County

LAKE ASBURY, Fla. - A dog playing at a public park in Clay County on Saturday was shot and killed by an off-duty lieutenant, reported the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place at Ronnie Van Zant Park on Sandridge Road.

Rachel Korzeb said she was watching her friend's dog, Parker while she was out of the country. While they were at the park, Korzeb said she took Parker's leash off so he could run and play. She said Parker got excited when he saw Lt. Mark Cowan and ran toward him.

In the police report, Cowan said he was walking on a trail with his dog when he saw Parker “charging at a full run” toward him and wouldn’t stop. Cowan thought Parker was a pit bull who appeared to be around 40 to 50 pounds.

In fear for his safety, Cowan said he drew his gun and fired.

The sheriff's office and Animal County were called to investigate. According to Officer Timberlake with Clay County Animal Services, a report was submitted but charges were not filed.​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.