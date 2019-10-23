FDLE: Clay County Jail inmate died of natural causes

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has determined an inmate whose death occurred while she was in custody at the Clay County Jail died of natural causes, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said it requested the FDLE to investigate the death of Michelle Bewley, who was an inmate at the jail on March 5. According to the news release, the FDLE determined Bewley's death was caused by hypertensive heart disease and chronic drug use.

The news release read in part:

"Although there are no cited deficiencies in the FDLE report, the Clay County Jail now houses specific medical needs inmates in the medical housing area for closer monitoring. The jail and medical staff responded to the needs and treatment of Mrs. Bewley appropriately. Unfortunately, in this incident, lifesaving measures were unsuccessful."

The Sheriff's Office extended condolences to Bewley's family and friends.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.