Former high school teacher pleads guilty to distributing child porn

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A former Clay County high school teacher pleaded guilty to distributing a video over the internet that depicts a child being sexually abused, according to a news release Monday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

If convicted, Christopher Potter, 50, of Jacksonville, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. He has been detained since his arrest in September.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former high school teacher charged with distributing child porn

According to court documents, Potter began talking online with an undercover officer with the Orange Park Police Department, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. During the online conversations, Potter requested photos and asked to meet the teen for sex.

Potter sent the undercover officer a video of a child being sexually abused and of Potter performing a sexual act, investigators said.

According to the Department of Justice, Potter told the agents that he had worked as a teacher at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs from 2016 to 2017, and that he was a teacher at Orange Park High School from 1997 to 2004.

