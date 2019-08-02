Middleburg man accused of touching girl under 12

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 27-year-old Middleburg man is accused of sexually touching a girl under the age of 12 sexually and forcing her to sexually touch him, according to a Clay County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

After the victim was interviewed by detectives and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified, three controlled phone calls were placed with Cody Durning, with law enforcement officials listening in.

While the contents of those calls were redacted from the arrest report, deputies arrested Burning the day after the third call was placed.

Durning is being held without bond in the Clay County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.