Middleburg man convicted of sexual battery on 11-year-old, other crimes

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A Clay County man has been found guilty of sexual battery on child, among other charges, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

A court determined Jason Steven Evans, of Middleburg, had sex with and impregnated an 11-year-old child. According to the State Attorney's Office, a DNA test confirmed paternity and Evans was arrested.

Evans claimed the sex was consensual, the news release stated.

While incarcerated, Evans contacted the victim and tried to get her to change her statement to get himself released from jail, the State Attorney's Office said. Evans also engaged in sexual conversations with the victim.

Evans faces a mandatory life sentence in Florida State Prison. In addition to sexual battery, he was found guilty of tampering with a victim in a capital proceeding and lewd or lascivious conduct.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

