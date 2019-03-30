Deputies: Jailhouse call is 1 of hundreds made to home of 11-year-old

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A jailhouse phone call reveals one of the conversations that deputies said a Middleburg woman had with a man charged with sexual battery on an 11-year-old girl before the woman was arrested on charges of child abuse and witness tampering.

Jason Evans, 39, is charged with capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious conduct. As of Friday, he was held in the Clay County Jail on no bond. When he was arrested on March 14, records showed he was held on a $1 million bond.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman accused of abusing 11-year-old after deputies hear jailhouse calls

Investigators said following the assault, the 11-year-old gave birth to a child.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Evans made hundreds of calls from jail to the home of Danielle Mayhorn, 36, who cared for the 11-year-old. Following those recorded phone calls, Mayhorn was arrested.

By law, Evans was not supposed to have contact with the young girl, but deputies said Mayhorn made that possible by allowing him to talk to child when he called from the jail. News4Jax obtained a portion of those phone calls on Friday, which appear to be from a conversation about legal representation.

Evans: “I’m going to be embarrassed to see her. I was on the other side of the fence before.”



Mayhorn: “She is going to be your best bet. She pulled up your record and said, 'This is the first time he’s ever been in trouble.' I said, 'Yes.'”



Evans: “An attorney I got now says that doesn’t matter.”



Mayhorn: "Yes. He’s looking at it now as a [expletive] paycheck.”

There were about 700 recorded calls between Evans and Mayhorn, deputies said.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.