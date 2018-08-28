Woman targeted in shooting that woke Middleburg neighbors

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Authorities suspect a Tuesday morning shooting at a Middleburg home was not random, saying a woman wounded by gunfire was targeted in the attack.

The shooting unfolded near College Drive and Northglen Circle. It's unclear what time it happened, but neighbors recalled hearing a series of gunshots about 5:30 a.m.

The unnamed woman was treated for at least one gunshot wound, but she is expected to survive, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office has not announced any arrests in the case. A suspect description was not released.

Neighbor Ashleigh Turner told News4Jax she could not remember any violent crime ever taking place nearby in the four years her family has lived in the typically quiet community.

"We all kind of know each other and look out for everybody around here," said Turner.

Though police filled the neighborhood in the pre-dawn hours, things had returned to normal by Tuesday afternoon. Despite the shooting, Turner said she doesn't feel any less safe.

"We walk the dog every night," she said. " ... That's not going to change."

