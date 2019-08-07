New JTA Magenta Line to connect Keystone Heights to Gainesville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will launch its newest flex route, the Magenta Line, in Clay County on Monday. It will provide bus transportation to Gainesville from Keystone Heights.

Standard fares are $1 per trip and begin daily from the Keystone Heights Senior Center at 125 Commercial Circle in Keystone Heights, transporting customers to the Rosa Parks Downtown Transit Station located at 700 SE 3rd St. in Gainesville.

The Magenta Line will leave Keystone Heights at 8 a.m. for Gainesville and return to Keystone Heights at 10 a.m. Afternoon service leaves Keystone Heights at 3 p.m. for Gainesville and returns to Keystone Heights at 5 p.m.

Reservations can be made by calling 904-284-5977.

JTA launched the Clay Community Transportation on Jan.1. On March 4, it launched the Red and Blue lines, providing stops between the Orange Park Mall and various locations. JTA also provides paratransit services for disabled customers in Clay County.

