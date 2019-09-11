Orange Park man accused of trying to sell child porn over internet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Orange Park man is facing federal charges of advertising child pornography for sale over the internet.

Antony Eugene Woody, 31, was arrested and charged by federal criminal complaint.

According to the federal complaint, the FBI in Boston received information in February that someone was using a social media site to distribute child pornography online. That individual was arrested, and agents identified another user, "imsoofreakyy," who was offering child pornography for sale on the internet.

About the same time, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said it learned from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the same user was using an email address to advertise for the sale images of children being sexually assaulted. Clay County detectives identified that individual as Woody.

On March 22, law enforcement searched Woody's residence and located Woody at a local supermarket. During an interview, Woody admitted that he had obtained images of child pornography from the internet, labeled these images with titles, prices and his contact information, and then re-posted them using a social media app, according to officials.

Prosecutors said Woody also admitted that online consumers responded to his advertisements intending to buy the images and that he had received money for these sales using Venmo or CashApp. He further admitted that he had defrauded those individuals by refusing to send them the purchased image collections, proseuctors said.

A search of Woody's cellphone revealed at least one video depicting the sexual abuse of a young child, according to law enforcement.

Woody was initially arrested in Clay County on a charge of possession of child pornography. He is now facing federal charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison. Woody is currently detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.