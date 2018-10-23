Orange Park man charged with 10 counts of possession child porn

John Michael Mossman is accused of multiple charges involving possession of child pornography.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - An Orange Park man was arrested Monday, accused by the Clay County Sheriff's Office of possession of material depicting child sexual conduct.

Last week, deputies served a search warrant in a child pornography investigation at the home of John Mossman in the Orange Park Country Club. Mossman is now charged with 10 felony counts and booked into the Clay County Jail.

According to the arrest report, one or more of the video files seized depict a child under 5 years old, sexual battery or child abuse.

News4Jax was told Mossman's arrest came after an extensive investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.