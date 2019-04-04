Principal: Student brings weapon onto Fleming Island Elementary campus

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A student brought a weapon onto the campus of Thunderbolt Elementary School in Fleming Island on Thursday, according to the Clay County school district.

Principal Lacy Healy sent a message to parents notifying them of the incident.

"The district and law enforcement took immediate action upon this report. The student will be disciplined as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct," the principal's message reads, in part. "Please know that we take every step to keep all students and staff safe. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. We will continue our efforts in maintaining a safe environment for all."

The school district confirmed to News4Jax that the Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

