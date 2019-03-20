Clay County

Reduce your library fines by donating food

Clay County Public Library to waive $1 worth of fines for each food item donated

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

File photo

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Public Library wants to help bookworms reduce their library fines while doing some good at the same time. 

For each nonperishable food item donated, the library will waive $1 worth of overdue fines from your record. The more you bring, the more your fine is reduced, up to a maximum of $15 per person. 

The waiving of fines does not apply to bills for lost or damaged items, or lost cards, according to the library.

Items -- which should be undamaged, unexpired, nonperishable and in their original packaging -- in need include:

  • Cereal, pasta and rice
  • Canned meats, fish and vegetables
  • Spaghetti sauce and soup
  • Water, juice boxes and juice bottles
  • Peanut butter, jam and jelly
  • Coffee, tea and powdered milk
  • Baby food and formula

The donations will be brought to food pantries across Clay County.

