Reduce your library fines by donating food

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Public Library wants to help bookworms reduce their library fines while doing some good at the same time.

For each nonperishable food item donated, the library will waive $1 worth of overdue fines from your record. The more you bring, the more your fine is reduced, up to a maximum of $15 per person.

The waiving of fines does not apply to bills for lost or damaged items, or lost cards, according to the library.

Items -- which should be undamaged, unexpired, nonperishable and in their original packaging -- in need include:

Cereal, pasta and rice

Canned meats, fish and vegetables

Spaghetti sauce and soup

Water, juice boxes and juice bottles

Peanut butter, jam and jelly

Coffee, tea and powdered milk

Baby food and formula

The donations will be brought to food pantries across Clay County.

