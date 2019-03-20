Reduce your library fines by donating food

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Public Library wants to help bookworms reduce their library fines while doing some good at the same time.
The waiving of fines does not apply to bills for lost or damaged items, or lost cards, according to the library.
Items -- which should be undamaged, unexpired, nonperishable and in their original packaging -- in need include:
- Cereal, pasta and rice
- Canned meats, fish and vegetables
- Spaghetti sauce and soup
- Water, juice boxes and juice bottles
- Peanut butter, jam and jelly
- Coffee, tea and powdered milk
- Baby food and formula
The donations will be brought to food pantries across Clay County.
