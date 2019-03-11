Routes delayed after 2 school buses hit by rocks

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Some school bus routes in the Clay Hill area may be delayed after two buses were hit by rocks Monday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are looking into the incidents which took place as the buses were traveling down County Road 218, near the Clay Hill area. No one was injured and deputies are blanketing the area to make sure students get to school safely.

If your vehicle was struck Monday while driving through Clay Hill or if you have any information, please contact the Sheriff's Office Communications Section at (904) 264-6512.

