Sexual predator pleads guilty to Clay County woman's murder

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Donald Davidson Jr., the sexual predator charged with murder in the 2014 killing of Roseann Walsh and the sexual assault of her 10-year-old daughter, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.

Davidson told Circuit Judge Don Lester he didn’t want the children to re-live the horror of his crimes in a courtroom. Davidson agreed he was responsible for almost every heinous act the prosecution laid out.

Davidson mentioned at a pretrial hearing last week that he wanted to plead guilty and have the judge sentence him, against his attorney's advice.

Davidson, who was set to go on trial in two weeks. He has waived his right to a jury trial and will now be sentenced on June 10. Davidson told the judge he understands he will face either life in prison or the death penalty.

When arrested, Davidson already had a long criminal history and was a convicted sexual predator. In 2005, Davidson was convicted of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 12, and he also has priors for aggravated battery, sexual battery and theft.

Investigators said Davidson cut off his GPS monitor while on controlled release from prison when he strangled, stabbed and killed Welsh in her Middleburg home. After killing Walsh (pictured, right), investigators said Davidson stole her minivan, kidnapped her 10-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her. He let her go and she managed to get home.

Davidson was one of dozens of sexual predators living within walking distance of a home on Mayflower Street where he is accused of killing Welsh and abducting her daughter.

During Davidson's final pretrial hearing a week ago, he told the judge he wanted to plead guilty and be sentenced. His attorney advised him against entering a guilty plea.

At Wednesday's hearing, Davidson said he only finished the eighth grade and at one point was treated for something he called “schizo disease." He also claims he was using cocaine at the time of the murder.

