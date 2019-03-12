Sheriff pulls plan to keep deputies in schools from commission agenda

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Just hours before the Clay County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Darryl Daniels said he removed his plan to keep his deputies in schools from the meeting agenda.

On March 4, Daniels unveiled the proposal, which he said would be a cheaper option for taxpayers, after the Clay County School Board voted in favor of forming a school police department to replace deputies who are already working as school resource officers.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office posted Tuesday morning on Facebook that the sheriff removed the plan, which was submitted to school board members and the superintendent, from the County Commission meeting because there was no interest shown from most members.

"Considering that this proposition/plan was not acted upon by the school board, there is nothing to gain by asking the BCC for additional funding, until such time that the school board changes their current decision," the Facebook post reads, in part.

The Sheriff's Office encouraged community members to watch Thursday's school board meeting, during which many parents said they believe the school board acted too fast when it voted to form its own police department.

The sheriff's plan to keep his deputies in the schools proposed asking the school district to pay 70 percent of the cost instead of 100 percent. The remaining 30 percent would be paid for by the County Commission.

But school leaders believe the district can save money by forming its own police department instead of paying the Sheriff’s Office to provide deputies. The new department would have 47 members, 39 police officers, four sergeants, one detective, one training lieutenant, one lieutenant and one chief.

Shortly after Daniels' announcement, Superintendent Addison Davis tweeted a statement, saying he was "excited about the possibility of the Board of County Commissioners reviewing the financial structures presented by the Sheriff's Office," but added school officials are ready to form a trained police department.

A Clay County commissioner told News4Jax that the sheriff's plan will remain on the agenda to be discussed, however, Daniels will not be presenting it.

The County Commission meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday. News4Jax will be at the meeting and this story will be updated.

