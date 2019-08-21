Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen leaving Middleburg area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued by Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a missing 73-year-old man, the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday evening.

According to deputies, James Geiger was last seen leaving the area of Falcon Run Lane South in the Middleburg area. He was driving his 2018 blue Subaru Outback with Florida license plate LILT1.

Geiger was last seen wearing beige pants and a plaid shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 904-264-6512 or 911.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.