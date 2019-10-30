Family says baby's grave desecrated by vandal at Middleburg cemetery

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Family members of a baby girl who was buried at Fowler Cemetery in Middleburg told News4Jax they found the child's grave had been desecrated, and they discovered her remains unearthed while visiting her resting place on Wednesday.

Deputies in Clay County are investigating after the cemetery was vandalized, the Sheriff's Office said.

News4Jax spoke with Maude Burris-Jackson, the child's great grandmother. She said her husband is buried next to the baby, and the headstone over his grave was knocked over.

"You cannot hide whoever you are. You can't hide. You will come forth," Burris-Jackson said.

According to investigators, a deputy found several headstones in the cemetery had been knocked over. It's privately owned by a family.

“The desecration of a grave is a second-degree felony and a personal offense to me as the sheriff of our county,” said Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. “I will exhaust every resource to find out who perpetrated this crime and will follow this case to its conclusion in court.”

The Sheriff's Office said it was actively investigating. There was no description of a suspect.

