Wacko's dancer arrested on 3 counts of attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A dancer at Wacko's was arrested Friday in connection with a fight that led to shots fired in Clay County, authorities said.

Ava Mooring, 18, is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it responded Thursday to Academy Sports + Outdoors on Blanding Boulevard near Filmore Street after a fight between two women resulted in several shots being fired from a 9 mm handgun.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as Mooring.

With help from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Mooring was taken into custody Friday at Wacko's Jacksonville, where she was employed as a dancer, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

News4Jax reported Friday that several employees at Wacko's Jacksonville were escorted in handcuffs by officers out of the club on Emerson Street. Officers at the scene Friday did not provide details about what they were investigating.

A Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesman told News4Jax that detectives noticed Mooring's car parked outside Wacko's Friday and it was just a coincidence that she was arrested during the same time frame as the raid. He said she was not associated with the raid.

Mooring was booked Friday into the Clay County jail, where she remained on $750,000 bond as of Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Her next court date is set for Oct. 30, jail records show.

