Father now facing gun charge after son, 11, accused of killing friend

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Two adults are now facing weapons charges in connection with the December shooting death of a 14-year-old Columbia County boy, News4Jax has learned

Jadon Vaughn was shot and killed Dec. 26 while visiting friends, deputies said. Carter Palm, 11, was arrested last month and charged with shooting Jadon.

At the time, deputies said the adults were out for the evening and Carter, Jadon and Carter's 13-year-old brother were home alone.

Carter's father, Jordan Palm, and his father's girlfriend, Sierra Watts, who also lives in the home, are now charged with failure to safely store a firearm. They were given a notice to appear on the misdemeanor charges.

In Florida, it's illegal to leave an unsecured firearm within reach of a child. Two handguns -- a Ruger P89 and a Ruger EC9S -- were recovered from the father's room, deputies said.

Deputies said that while Jadon was visiting at Carter's home, the two began to play wrestle to see if the family dog would respond to Carter being attacked. After that, Carter got the Ruger EC9S from his father's room, took out the magazine and pointed it at Jadon, deputies said.

The gun went off, killing the teen, deputies said.

Deputies said Carter called his father and said Jadon had tried to attack him with a knife. Investigators said Carter and his brother admitted that they put a kitchen knife near Jadon after the shooting, thinking they would be in less trouble.

A GoFundMe account was created by Jadon's uncle to help Jadon's family with the unexpected funeral costs.

