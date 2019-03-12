Florida man charged in deadly liquor store shooting arrested

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A man charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a Tampa liquor store was arrested Monday in Lake City, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Eric Smith, 24. He's charged with first-degree premeditated murder, attempted murder and robbery charges.

Investigators said Smith shot two people, killing a 42-year-old man and seriously wounding another man. The shooting happened on March 6 at the City Liquors on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa.

Smith was arrested at the Guest Inn on State Road 90 near I-75, the Sheriff's Office said. Records show he was held on no bond.

