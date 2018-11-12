Small plane with 4 people on board crashes in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A small plane crashed in Cannon Creek Air Park in Lake City on Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said four people were on board. Fire and Rescue crews said all four were alert and talking after the crash.

Fire Rescue officials said they were flown to the trauma center in Gainesville as a precaution and the extent of the injuries they suffered is unknown.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.