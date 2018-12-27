Teen shot, killed at friend's home, deputies say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A teen was killed Wednesday in a shooting in Columbia County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home along Southeast Anastasia Street and Sandia Way around 7 p.m. the day after Christmas after a shooting was reported. When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy had been shot while he was visiting a friend.

The teen did not survive the shooting, said Murray Smith, CCSO Public Information Officer.

The initial investigation revealed that there were two other teens inside the home at the time of the shooting. The parents of all involved have been notified and all the families received assistance from the agency’s Victim Advocate and the School Resource Deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies continue to investigate and said more information will be released later.

