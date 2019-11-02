Deer hunting season starts Saturday in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Deer hunting season kicked off Saturday in Florida and runs through Jan. 19 with new rules in effect.

There's a new statewide annual bag limit of five deer, of which two may be antlerless, according to the new deer harvest reporting requirement.

On private land, the daily bag limit for deer is two.

Hunters will need to purchase a $5 deer permit in order to hunt legally.

Learn more about the new rules at the Florida Wildlife Commission website.

