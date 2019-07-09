DeSantis: Airline starts seasonal flights between Orlando and Israel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Direct flights between Israel and Florida's busiest airport are starting next week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials on Tuesday announced the kickoff of the weekly, seasonal flights on El Al Airlines from Orlando International Airport to Israel.

It will be the second Florida airport offering direct flights to the Holy Land since passengers already can fly to Israel out of Miami International Airport.

But the governor said it was important to connect Israel with another part of Florida.

“I’m happy to announce this new nonstop flight between Orlando and Tel Aviv, which will provide Floridians and Israelis exciting new tourism opportunities,” said DeSantis. “This new route will help attract more visitors to the Sunshine State, as well as increase the number of Florida visitors to Israel, our strongest ally in the Middle East. With this addition, Florida will continue to serve as a top world travel destination. I thank El Al for this partnership and look forward to welcoming more of our friends from Israel to our great state.”

DeSantis recently was on a trade mission to Israel and he stressed the importance of the Sunshine State's relationship to that country.

