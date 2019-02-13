DeSantis wants grand jury to investigate all Florida schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday mandating a statewide audit of all school-based discipline diversion programs like the one the Parkland school gunman had been a part of while he was in the Broward County school system.

Wednesday afternoon's announcement in Fort Lauderdale comes on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The massacre prompted the Florida Legislature to enact gun control measures and set aside money so districts could hire armed security.

The Republican governor is formally asking the Florida Supreme Court to create the 18-member grand jury. The grand jury would have the power to investigate and ultimately return indictments.

DeSantis said he also wants the grand jury to investigate if districts are diverting money they received for school safety programs.

"The audit should determine their requirements for eligibility and operations, their stated impact on school and public safety, their costs, and whether there is evidence to support their continuation, closure or regulation in law," DeSantis wrote in announcing his executive order.

DeSantis also sent a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement directing the state agency to prioritize the establishment of a threat analysis strategy to ensure that every government entity coordinates and cooperates in identifying and stopping individuals from committing violent acts.

