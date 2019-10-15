Hurricane Dorian estimated insured losses at $19 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - When Hurricane Dorian took a turn last month and avoided landfall in Florida, it largely spared the state’s insurance industry from getting hit with claims.

Only 5,764 claims from Hurricane Dorian had been filed in Florida as of Oct. 4, with estimated insured losses at $19 million, according to information posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

By comparison, Hurricane Michael, which devastated parts of Northwest Florida last year, has generated about 150,000 claims and $7.16 billion in estimated insured losses.

Hurricane Dorian flattened parts of the Bahamas and threatened Florida before staying off the state’s East Coast.

Of the 5,764 claims filed, 3,113 involved residential property, the Office of Insurance Regulation numbers show.

As of Oct. 4, 62.7 percent of the claims had been closed.

News Service of Florida