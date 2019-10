ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - The Atlantic Beach Police Department says the beach has reopened after an unknown device was cleared on 18th Street.

Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife would not identify what the device was but officials with the Navy took it away from the scene.

Police said the device had no connection to a ship that has run aground near 11th Street.

