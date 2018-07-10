Some living in Baldwin should boil water, officials say

BALDWIN, Fla. - Parts of Baldwin are under a boil water notice Tuesday due to a water line break, according to town officials.

Customers affected by the advisory have homes on:

Rainer Road

Ellison Road

Duval Circle

Duval Street

The Town of Baldwin said the notice is a precaution and residents are urged to boil all tap water used for cooking or drinking for at least one minute.

The notice will remain in effect until the water supply is tested, which typically takes three to four days. The Town of Baldwin will release another notice should the test take longer than four days.



