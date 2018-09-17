Duval County to open early voting sites on 2 college campuses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In response to a federal court order removing Florida's ban on voting sites on college campus and at the urging of activists, Duval County's supervisor of elections announced Monday that there will be early voting sites the University of North Florida and Edward Waters College in advance of the November general election.

Both sites will be open to all eligible registered Duval County voters.

The two additional sites will give Duval County voters access to 20 early voting locations.

After a federal judge ruled July 24 that college campuses can be used as early voting sites, several lawmakers and area pastors urged Duval County's Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan to place early voting sites on college campuses. At the time, Hogan said there might not be enough time or funding to allow additional early voting sites before the general election.

"There’s just a lot of logistical things," Hogan said at the time. "We are going to give it a college try -- no pun intended -- but I’m not sure they’re going to be there."

On Monday, his office released a statement saying the two new locations can be done within the supervisor's currently requested budget.

Early voting will begin Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 4. Early voting operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all sites except for the 105 East Monroe Street site in downtown Jacksonville. The Monroe Street site will operate from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, please call the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office at 904-630-1414.

