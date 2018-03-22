Panama Park residents evacuated after ammonia leak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An ammonia leak in Panama Park forced residents out of their homes Thursday morning.

According to Tom Francis with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, firefighters and a hazmat crew were called to the intersection of Virginia Street near Buffalo Avenue where the chemical odor was reported.

Four homes and around eight people were evacuated to nearby homes.

According to Francis, a pipe burst during repair work at Shaw's Southern Belle Frozen Foods- leading to the ammonia leak. Workers at the seafood company were already working to contain the leak when JFRD arrived.

Thanks to mother nature, the wind helped clear the strong odor from the area fairly quickly according to Francis. He said this was good training for the Hazmat crews that arrived.

Firefighters remained in the area for an hour after the leak was stopped to monitor the air quality. Crews cleared the scene just before 7:30 a.m. when air quality levels were safe.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.