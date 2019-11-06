16-year-old arrested after Jacksonville Beach skate park shooting

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old who was wanted on a felony charge in connection with a shooting at a skate park in Jacksonville Beach turned himself in to authorities, police said Wednesday.

Lendall Wade Brooks was wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Wednesday he surrendered at the Duval County jail.

According to police, Brooks was identified by witnesses as the shooter.

Officers responded Friday afternoon to the shooting at the skate park at South Beach Park. One person was shot, and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

News4Jax has requested Brooks' mugshot.

