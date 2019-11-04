16-year-old sought in Jacksonville Beach skate park shooting

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy is wanted on a felony charge in connection with a shooting Friday morning at a skate park in Jacksonville Beach, police announced Monday.

Police said Lendall Wade Brooks is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. They are asking for the public's help to find Brooks.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. Friday to the shooting at the skate park at South Beach Park. One person was shot in the arm, and their injuries were not life-threatening.

News4Jax obtained a video that appears to show a fight breaking out before the shooting. In the video, a man is being dragged and hit with a skateboard before a noise that sounds like a gunshot can be heard.

"These guys just started fighting and whaling on each other. Then, this one guy decided to pull out a gun," said a skater, who wished to remain anonymous.

Skaters said they had never seen the people in the video at the park before, and shootings are unheard of.

"I've never seen gunshots go down at the park," skater Gabe Bowman said.

