Assistant principal soars with Blue Angels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While a lot of people are eager to see the Blue Angels fly over Jacksonville Beach for the Sea and Sky Air Show this weekend, a local man got the once in a lifetime opportunity to fly with them.

On Wednesday, Lee High School assistant principal, Scott Stuart, got the chance to take a ride with the elite team.

"I got a call two days ago saying that this year, I was going to get to go and it finally happened," said Stuart. Since third grade, it's something he said he's always dreamed of. "It's inexplicable," he explained. "I've never been in a jet before and now I got to go in the Blue Angels."

During the roughly 40 minute flight, Stuart and his pilot did several maneuvers that will be performed during the air show. "It was fast. It was intense, very extreme," Stuart described. "I feel like I've been through the ringer quite a bit."

As an assistant principal, Stuart encourages his students to also follow their dreams.

"You have no idea what the future holds for you, you really don't," Stuart said. "Do what you know is right, do the right thing. Focus on your studies, focus on school, focus on your goals and some amazing things will happen along the way that you don't expect."

The Sea and Sky practice schedule on Thursday, October 24 is:

12 p.m. -1 p.m. 4 aircraft will fly

1 p.m.- 2 p.m. 2 aircraft will fly

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. All 6 aircraft will fly

The weekend of events runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with air performances starting at noon.

The Blue Angels are set to perform at 3 p.m. For the complete show schedule, visit the Sea and Sky Air Show website.

