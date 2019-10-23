Blue Angles will be in Jacksonville Beach for Sea and Sky Air Show

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other military and civilian aerobatic teams will take to the skies of Jacksonville Beach this weekend for the Sea and Sky Air Show.

The free event will also feature live entertainment, a street festival featuring static displays of aircraft and military vehicles, simulators, recruitment booths, Mini-Boss kids zone and more.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with air performances starting at noon. The Blue Angels are set to perform at 3 p.m.

Parking at Jacksonville Beach will be limited during the event so people are encouraged to take advantage of the park and ride shuttle at FSCJ South campus on Beach Blvd. Parking is free on campus and the shuttle is $5 per person for a round trip pass. The shuttle will drop off at the Beaches Museum near Beach Blvd. and 4th St. North. The event is a 0.3-mile walk from the shuttle stop.

VIP viewing is located in the Jacksonville Beach Pier parking lot. Available tickets can be purchased online at the VIP entrance: $25 for adults (ages 13 and up), $15 for children (ages 4-12) and children under 3 are free.

For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions and the show schedule, visit the Sea and Sky Air Show website.

