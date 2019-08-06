Gas leak prompts evacuations in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police said businesses in Jacksonville Beach were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area.

The Jacksonville Beach Police and Fire departments responded to the gas leak on 1st Street North near Latham Plaza.

Businesses in the surrounding area were evacuated and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Hazmat Team was called to the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Beach Boulevard and 2nd Avenue North between 1st Street North and 2nd Street North.

An update will be provided once more information becomes available.

