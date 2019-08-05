Jacksonville Beach's Campeche Bay Cantina closing after 33 years

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Campeche Bay Cantina will close its doors Wednesday after more than three decades in business.

Since two of its three owners are retiring, according to a statement, the decision was made to close the Mexican restaurant on First Avenue North in Jacksonville Beach.

“We opened this restaurant as three young guys and now, after 33 years, it’s time to close this door and

move to the next chapter of our lives," said co-owner Vince McGuire. "We are forever grateful for the

folks who have made it an amazing journey."

The restaurant first opened in 1986 in the Arlington area and a second location opened in 1998 in Jacksonville Beach as the area was in the early stages of redevelopment. In 2007, the owners closed the Arlington restaurant to focus on the Jacksonville Beach business.

“We are extremely appreciative of our employees, customers and the cities of Jacksonville and

Jacksonville Beach for supporting us over our many years of operating," said co-owner Dave Boulier. "We are proud of have contributed to the economic vitality of our great community."

The statement said the third owner now sees the closing as an opportunity for a new venture.

"As one door closes, another one opens," said co-owner Tom Sprowell.

