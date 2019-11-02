Historic bowling alley in Jacksonville Beach closes

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A staple in Jacksonville Beach is no longer in business.

Beach Bowl, the bowling alley along Beach Boulevard near Ninth Street closed its doors for good this weekend.

When you call Beach Bowl, this is the message on the machine: "Welcome to Beach Bowl where the good times have stopped rolling. We have closed our doors. Thank you for your years of patronage."

The family that's run Beach Bowl for 35 years says on Facebook the closure was the result of legal trouble with the building's owner.

The historic Beach Bowl bowling alley had been open for more than 50 years and had its last bowl on Friday evening.

