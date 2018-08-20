Man arrested, woman still sought in Jacksonville Beach sex attack

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police have arrested a man but continue to look for a woman wanted in connection to a sexual battery, according to a release from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

The incident occurred on July 1 near the boardwalk, police said. Investigators tested DNA samples, which matched Shawn Elliott Cobb, 35. He was arrested August 18 and held without bond on three charges of sexual battery and one count of armed kidnapping.

Detectives are working to identify the woman of whom they released a composite sketch (pictured above). She was said to be Hispanic, and her first name is believed to be Corinthia, the Police Department said.

A surveillance photo of a black truck believed to have been used in the crime was also released.

According to an incident report, the victim, a 23-year-old woman, told police a man and woman forced her into a black truck. Exactly what happened to her after that was redacted from the report.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the composite sketch is asked to contact Detective Corporal Watts at 904-270-1661.

