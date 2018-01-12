Margaritaville hotel, restaurant could be coming to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Heads up Parrotheads!

Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville could be coming to Jacksonville Beach.

The hotel project, which includes a first-floor restaurant, is being reviewed by the city's Planning and Development Department.

The eight-story, 211 room facility would have internal garage parking, commercial space and outside amenities.

The proposed spot for the project is a vacant oceanfront block between 6th and 7th Avenues North in Jacksonville Beach.

“We think it would be a great addition to our downtown area,” Jacksonville Beach city planning director Bill Mann said.

The hotel will connect with the City's Seawalk boardwalk to the south along the oceanfront.

The developer for the project is Manoj Bhoola, MSB Hotels IV, LLC out of Ormond Beach.

Mann said after the development plan review, the project will be reviewed for building permit approval and will also be reviewed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) for a coastal construction permit.

There is presently no estimated start date for construction.

