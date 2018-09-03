Police: Man struck by vehicle in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A man was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Jacksonville Beach, police said.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department PIO Sgt. Lawrence Smith said the the crash happened just before 9 a.m. at 4th Avenue North and 3rd Street South..

Police said it appeared the man tried to cross the road before being hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Smith said the man had broken some ribs, but he is expected to be OK.

The driver stopped and was cooperating with police.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.