Publix employee helps elderly woman cross busy Jacksonville Beach street

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. - One Publix employee is being recognized for going above and beyond after helping a customer.

Cindy McKee was waiting at a red light captured a Publix employee helping 90-year-old Eleanor Cass across the street with her groceries.

McKee was able to pull out her phone and catch his act of kindness on camera.

"We need more people like this in the world," McKee posted on Facebook. "Anyone recognize this Publix employee? I wanna make sure he gets all the recognition he deserves for helping this elderly woman make it home safe! If you live at Jax beach you know how crazy this intersection is especially during this time when everyone is rushing to get to work."

Publix responded and wanted to make sure everyone at the company saw the amazing video.

News4Jax later identified the employee as Veance Joseph Pantfoeder.

Pantfoeder will be interviewed on The Morning Show on Friday.

The original post went viral on Facebook and has been viewed more than 52,000 times.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.